Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $377.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

