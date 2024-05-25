Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $2.53 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,097.01 or 1.00022017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00109003 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003643 BTC.

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00028094 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

