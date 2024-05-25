Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.13. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,391,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

