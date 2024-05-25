Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,886 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Stride worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $70.91. 405,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LRN

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.