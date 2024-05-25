StockNews.com Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Buy”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.28. 647,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

