StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Telefónica Stock Performance
TEF stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.