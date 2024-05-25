StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

About Telefónica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.