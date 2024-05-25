StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $631.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Stratasys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

