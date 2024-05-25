StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

About Flexible Solutions International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

