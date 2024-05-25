Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $65.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $42,289,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

