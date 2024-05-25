Steven H. Brunner Sells 600 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $14,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 5,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $191.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWFG

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.