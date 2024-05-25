Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 84,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. 10,746,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,810,700. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

