Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.06

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 53302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMP. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $662.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $38,215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.