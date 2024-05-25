STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Holdings Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. 277,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,064. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.