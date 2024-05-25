SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

SSP Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

