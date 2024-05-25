Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.
Spectris Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.
Spectris Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
