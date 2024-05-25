SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.61. 672,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

