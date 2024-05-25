SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 50,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.28. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

