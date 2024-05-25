S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.24. The stock had a trading volume of 661,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,919. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.