Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Shares Up 0.1%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Sotherly Hotels Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This is a boost from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

