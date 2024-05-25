SOLVE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $185,600.86 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001812 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

