Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Soitec Stock Performance
SLOIF stock remained flat at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. Soitec has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $180.20.
About Soitec
