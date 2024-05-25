Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIF stock remained flat at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. Soitec has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $180.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

