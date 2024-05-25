Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.16. 6,026,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.