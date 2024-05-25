Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Snowflake worth $77,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.