Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Trading Down 1.1%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Snam Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

Featured Stories

