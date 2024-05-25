Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading 1.3% Higher

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.82). Approximately 207,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 343,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.81).

Several equities analysts have commented on SNWS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £160.51 million, a PE ratio of 720.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

