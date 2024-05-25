SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CFO Robert J. Simmons Sells 8,890 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $666,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,751,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $75.05. 238,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

