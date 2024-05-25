Skopos Labs Inc. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Booking by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,404,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded up $42.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,795.35. 151,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,597.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,490.14. The company has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

