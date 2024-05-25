Skopos Labs Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,954,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

