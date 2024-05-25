Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Skopos Labs Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $807.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $764.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $820.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.