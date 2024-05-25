Skopos Labs Inc. Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy
Duke Energy Price Performance
DUK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.