Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier Sells 198,260 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$238,903.30.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
SEI stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.42. 2,839,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.40 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
