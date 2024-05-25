Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier Sells 198,260 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEIGet Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$238,903.30.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

SEI stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.42. 2,839,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.40 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

