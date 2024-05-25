Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 12.7%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 1,828,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,185,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.40 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In related news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$244,000.00. In other Sintana Energy news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$244,000.00. Also, Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$238,903.30. Insiders sold 773,860 shares of company stock worth $821,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

