Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Up 0.8%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €75.95 ($82.55) and last traded at €75.60 ($82.17). Approximately 23,719 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.00 ($81.52).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.22.
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
