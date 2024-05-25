Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Trading Down 2.4%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 11,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 101,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.