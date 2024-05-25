Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.95 and last traded at $58.45. 2,879,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,350,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

