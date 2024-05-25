Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,537,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,592. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of -335.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

