Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 22,250,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 5,588,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The stock has a market cap of £18.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.