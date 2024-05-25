Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Trading Up 4.5%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.20. 13,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 12,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shapeways Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand; additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling.

