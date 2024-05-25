ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,836 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $128,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

NOW traded down $19.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $738.51. 1,341,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,804. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $747.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $517.80 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

