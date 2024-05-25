Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $556,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,305,000 after buying an additional 577,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $103,223,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23,585.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 351,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 349,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NSC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $226.86. 779,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.