Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,566 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 1.68% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 84,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Performance

GREK traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $42.46. 53,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $206.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

