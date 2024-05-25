Sepio Capital LP Sells 406 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

