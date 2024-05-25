Sepio Capital LP Sells 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $24.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7,416.32. 13,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,745. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,737.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7,240.65. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $14,136,367. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

