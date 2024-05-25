Sepio Capital LP Sells 13,639 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 2,249,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,540. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

