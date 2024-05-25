Sepio Capital LP Sells 12,736 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.02. 2,752,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

