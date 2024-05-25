Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. 119,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,996. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

