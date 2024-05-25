Sepio Capital LP Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.15. 1,901,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.