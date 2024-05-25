Sepio Capital LP Invests $3.22 Million in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOLFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 1.10% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,242,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $599,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,225. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $340.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

