Sepio Capital LP Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,116. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.