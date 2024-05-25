Sepio Capital LP Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.